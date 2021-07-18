MML Investors Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 14,897 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRH. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in CRH by 38.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in CRH by 46.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in CRH by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in CRH in the first quarter worth $204,000. 4.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRH. Morgan Stanley downgraded CRH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. raised CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. CRH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.39.

NYSE:CRH opened at $48.74 on Friday. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $33.57 and a 52-week high of $53.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.