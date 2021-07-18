Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 22,600 Shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 347,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in SuRo Capital were worth $4,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in SuRo Capital by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SuRo Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in SuRo Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SuRo Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in SuRo Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $373,000. 23.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSSS opened at $13.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.67. SuRo Capital Corp. has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $16.25. The firm has a market cap of $315.33 million, a PE ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.03.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 11,106.87%. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SuRo Capital Corp. will post 17.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This is a positive change from SuRo Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $30.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 230.24%. SuRo Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,234.57%.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Klein acquired 3,788 shares of SuRo Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $56,895.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SSSS. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of SuRo Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of SuRo Capital from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

