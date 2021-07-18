Lunia Capital LP Sells 49,572 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lunia Capital LP reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 98.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 886 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 49,572 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 30.0% of Lunia Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lunia Capital LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,916,272 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,159,109,000 after acquiring an additional 252,658 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3.0% in the first quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Act Two Investors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the first quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 186,098 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,876,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.1% in the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,076 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 11.5% in the first quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $280.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $284.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $259.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. Argus increased their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.64.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

