R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Holdings Reduced by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49,152 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 1st quarter worth about $1,376,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 1st quarter worth about $11,680,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,971,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 359,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 16,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Get R. R. Donnelley & Sons alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 663,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $3,724,417.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 2,386,726 shares of company stock valued at $14,522,270 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $441.86 million, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.74. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $7.15.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

About R. R. Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD).

Receive News & Ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.