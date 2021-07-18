Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Stock Holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVET. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Covetrus during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Covetrus by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,389,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,929,000 after acquiring an additional 93,260 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Covetrus by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 150,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 50,473 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Covetrus by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 121,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 35,991 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Covetrus by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 12,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

CVET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Guggenheim raised Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covetrus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

NASDAQ:CVET opened at $24.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.05. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.74 and a 12 month high of $40.78.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. Analysts anticipate that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $39,637.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,681,538.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dustin Finer sold 2,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $63,344.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,126 shares of company stock worth $1,426,506. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

