Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 919,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,931 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.40% of Evergy worth $54,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EVRG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 41,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 14,485 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.20.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $64.56 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $65.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 69.03%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

