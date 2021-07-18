Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 30,564 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,827,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,564 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of SpartanNash worth $55,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 52.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 29,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at about $895,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 20.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 22.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 173,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 32,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hawthorne L. Proctor sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $111,595.00. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $65,638.43. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $18.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.80. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $23.94.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

