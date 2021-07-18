Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $56.40 Million Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 808,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,674 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $56,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $68.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.60. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.05 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $78.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.52 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.14%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

