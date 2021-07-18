HSBC Raises Ternium (NYSE:TX) Price Target to $52.00

Ternium (NYSE:TX) had its price target raised by HSBC from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ternium from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Ternium in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ternium presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:TX opened at $43.58 on Thursday. Ternium has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $44.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.43.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.54%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TX. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos purchased a new position in Ternium in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Oldfield Partners LLP purchased a new position in Ternium in the 1st quarter valued at $53,529,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ternium by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,329,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,486,000 after purchasing an additional 965,185 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ternium by 466.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 545,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,203,000 after purchasing an additional 449,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ternium by 185.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,588,000 after purchasing an additional 303,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

