Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VLRS. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. HSBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.89.

VLRS stock opened at $22.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -132.94 and a beta of 2.83. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.74. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative return on equity of 330.09% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Research analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,894,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,950,000 after purchasing an additional 200,620 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter valued at $612,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter valued at $192,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter valued at $509,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter valued at $564,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

