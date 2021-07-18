-$0.58 EPS Expected for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) will announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.82) to $0.08. Beam Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.79) to ($4.80). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($2.65). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Beam Therapeutics.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75% and a negative return on equity of 113.20%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BEAM. Wedbush boosted their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total value of $2,696,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,046,525 shares in the company, valued at $112,888,651.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total value of $4,846,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,517,731.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 218,239 shares of company stock valued at $22,996,753. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

BEAM stock opened at $88.01 on Thursday. Beam Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $138.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.86.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

