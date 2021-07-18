Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Liminal BioSciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Liminal BioSciences reported earnings of ($0.86) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to $0.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.66). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Liminal BioSciences.

Get Liminal BioSciences alerts:

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 4,581.80% and a negative return on equity of 457.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.74 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Liminal BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.08.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMNL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Liminal BioSciences by 468.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Liminal BioSciences by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 20,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $2,374,000. 0.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMNL opened at $3.46 on Thursday. Liminal BioSciences has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $24.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.18.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liminal BioSciences (LMNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liminal BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liminal BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.