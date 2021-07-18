The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

WY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.13.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $34.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.90. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $25.28 and a one year high of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.85.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.71%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $617,361.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy S. Loewe acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.56 per share, with a total value of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,537.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 18.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 97,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 15,010 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 49,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 485,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,702,000 after purchasing an additional 31,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

