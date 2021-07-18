Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,465,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cannae were worth $58,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of Cannae by 11.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Cannae by 45.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cannae by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cannae by 7.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Cannae by 7,822.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Cannae news, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 10,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $359,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 299,536 shares in the company, valued at $10,771,314.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan D. Coy bought 1,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $35,830.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $430,250. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNNE opened at $31.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.69. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.92 and a 1-year high of $46.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.65.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.40). Cannae had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 154.88%. The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.17 earnings per share. Cannae’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

