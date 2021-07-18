Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Stock Position Lessened by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.18% of Apogee Enterprises worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APOG. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $588,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 42.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,878,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,775,000 after purchasing an additional 555,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $15,015,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 307.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 394,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,145,000 after purchasing an additional 298,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,293,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,521,000 after purchasing an additional 210,231 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APOG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ APOG opened at $36.74 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $43.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.97 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.57.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other news, VP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $42,267.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,830 shares of company stock valued at $192,064. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

