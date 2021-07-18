UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2 Million Holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in TTEC were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTEC. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in TTEC in the 1st quarter worth about $49,316,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TTEC in the 4th quarter worth about $30,742,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 229.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 160,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,095,000 after acquiring an additional 111,615 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,924,000 after acquiring an additional 104,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,846,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,908,000 after acquiring an additional 98,997 shares during the last quarter. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TTEC alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $100.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.01. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.51 and a twelve month high of $113.15. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. TTEC had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $539.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TTEC shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised TTEC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. TTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

In other TTEC news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 5,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $649,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,499,429 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.