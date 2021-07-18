UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 912 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of Skyline Champion worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SKY. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 105,135 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 44,984 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 122,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SKY opened at $50.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.45. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $57.07.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $447.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.69 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 5.98%. Skyline Champion’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 121,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $5,948,623.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,710 shares in the company, valued at $18,619,813.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $3,007,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,129 shares in the company, valued at $6,824,146.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,692 shares of company stock worth $9,912,648 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

