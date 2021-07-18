Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,091 Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,264 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.46% of REX American Resources worth $7,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REX. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in REX American Resources by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,387 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in REX American Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,418 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,681 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 40.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,920 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on REX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of REX American Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other REX American Resources news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.95, for a total value of $82,425.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,831.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 1,000 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $92,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,530 shares of company stock worth $871,734. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REX stock opened at $78.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.27. REX American Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $58.41 and a 12-month high of $116.86. The company has a market capitalization of $471.05 million, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.09.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The energy company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.71. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 4.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that REX American Resources Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REX American Resources Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

