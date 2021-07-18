Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,870 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,622 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of Range Resources worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,941,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,052,000 after purchasing an additional 558,958 shares during the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Range Resources by 75.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,824,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,750 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Range Resources by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 527,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Range Resources by 7.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,746 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

RRC stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.68. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $17.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

RRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.10.

In related news, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $583,936.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,737.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $1,471,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,054,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

