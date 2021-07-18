U.S. Energy Initiatives Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:USEI) Short Interest Update

U.S. Energy Initiatives Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:USEI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a drop of 54.7% from the June 15th total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 585,231,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

U.S. Energy Initiatives stock opened at 0.00 on Friday. U.S. Energy Initiatives has a 52-week low of 0.00 and a 52-week high of 0.01.

Get U.S. Energy Initiatives alerts:

About U.S. Energy Initiatives

U.S. Energy Initiatives Corporation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets topical ointments, cannabis oils, tinctures, and vapor pens and accessories. The company was formerly known as Hybrid Fuel Systems, Inc and changed its name to U.S. Energy Initiatives Corporation Inc in June 2006. U.S. Energy Initiatives Corporation Inc was founded in 1996 and is based in Santa Clarita, California.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Initiatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy Initiatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.