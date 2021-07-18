-$0.20 EPS Expected for Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) will announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Loop Industries’ earnings. Loop Industries posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Loop Industries will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.41) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Loop Industries.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of LOOP stock opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.83. Loop Industries has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $18.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Loop Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Loop Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Loop Industries during the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loop Industries by 42.8% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as plastic bottles for water and carbonated soft drinks, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers, including carpets, clothing, and other polyester textiles.

