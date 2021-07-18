Foresight Acquisition (NASDAQ:FORE) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Foresight Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FORE) shares dropped 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.87 and last traded at $9.87. Approximately 39,470 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 213,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85.

About Foresight Acquisition (NASDAQ:FORE)

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

