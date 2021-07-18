AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT) Stock Price Down 0.5%

AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT) shares dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.09 and last traded at $26.09. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.22.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. UBS Group AG owned about 1.93% of AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.