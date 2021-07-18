Short Interest in Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Drops By 36.9%

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,172,400 shares, a decrease of 36.9% from the June 15th total of 3,442,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 44.6 days.

WFSTF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on Western Forest Products from $2.50 to $2.90 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Western Forest Products from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Western Forest Products from $2.35 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.58.

Shares of WFSTF opened at $1.58 on Friday. Western Forest Products has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.0326 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

