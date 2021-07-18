UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.8% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 110,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PMT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays increased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

NYSE PMT opened at $19.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.17.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 60.51%. On average, analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 696.30%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $152,949.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $28,266.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,551.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

