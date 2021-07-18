BMO Capital Markets Lowers Domtar (NYSE:UFS) to Market Perform

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $55.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $53.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domtar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.10.

Get Domtar alerts:

Shares of Domtar stock opened at $54.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.39. Domtar has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 1.88.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $944.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.66 million. Domtar had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Analysts expect that Domtar will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arctis Global LLC purchased a new position in Domtar during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,015,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Domtar during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,816,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Domtar during the 4th quarter valued at about $674,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Domtar by 616.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 758,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,999,000 after acquiring an additional 652,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Domtar during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.