CIBC Boosts Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target to C$43.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from $35.17 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.93.

Get Aritzia alerts:

ATZAF opened at $27.07 on Wednesday. Aritzia has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $30.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.08.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.