Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) PT Raised to $121.00 at Oppenheimer

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $117.00 to $121.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Republic Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.82.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $115.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $84.44 and a 12 month high of $116.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.03. The company has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,206. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,856 shares of company stock worth $2,562,565. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 9.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,355,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,458,000 after buying an additional 524,587 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Republic Services by 147.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997,759 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,051,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,619,000 after acquiring an additional 153,717 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Republic Services by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,913,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,857,000 after acquiring an additional 26,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,205,000. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

