Givaudan’s (GVDNY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Givaudan from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $95.03 price target on Givaudan and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Givaudan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Givaudan presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.02.

Get Givaudan alerts:

OTCMKTS:GVDNY opened at $95.55 on Wednesday. Givaudan has a one year low of $73.05 and a one year high of $96.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 53.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.