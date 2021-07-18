Naveen Gavini Sells 16,801 Shares of Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) SVP Naveen Gavini sold 16,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $1,245,626.14.

NYSEAMERICAN LOV opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 million, a P/E ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.87. Spark Networks SE has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $8.40.

Get Spark Networks alerts:

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $56.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.90 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOV. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Spark Networks from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOV. Jeereddi Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.