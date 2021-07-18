Scotiabank Raises Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target to C$43.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on IMO. Desjardins raised shares of Imperial Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.92.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $27.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.99. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 1.98. Imperial Oil has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $35.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.2196 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -40.24%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,094,282 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $458,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,589 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 425.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 918,724 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,262,000 after purchasing an additional 743,959 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,093,978 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,430,000 after purchasing an additional 684,896 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 1,053.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 685,890 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,052,000 after purchasing an additional 626,433 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 467,512.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,624 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 308,558 shares during the period. 20.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.