Accel Entertainment’s (ACEL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Northland Securities

Northland Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Northland Securities currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accel Entertainment from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of NYSE:ACEL opened at $11.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.43 and a beta of 1.31. Accel Entertainment has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $15.11.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $147.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.17 million. Accel Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 50,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $655,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,192,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,960,161.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 9,051 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $117,753.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,192,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,540,938.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,927,275. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 2.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

