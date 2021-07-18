Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on AKR. Truist raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.60.

AKR opened at $21.21 on Thursday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 353.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.73.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 0.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $66,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKR. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

