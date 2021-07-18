AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Raised to $236.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $200.00 to $236.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AVB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. raised AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zelman & Associates raised AvalonBay Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist cut AvalonBay Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $199.59.

AVB opened at $225.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $131.38 and a 1 year high of $227.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.64.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 73.19%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $259,627.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,765 shares of company stock worth $1,401,905 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 16.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 5.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 98,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 58,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,271,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

