Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Raised to $169.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on APTV. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Aptiv from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.58.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $149.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.97. The company has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.12. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $76.18 and a 1 year high of $160.53.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 236,660 shares of company stock worth $7,589,227. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,526,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $622,462,000 after purchasing an additional 149,829 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,344,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,260,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $555,083,000 after purchasing an additional 118,860 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 30.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $537,092,000 after purchasing an additional 908,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 5.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,080,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $424,732,000 after purchasing an additional 150,605 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

