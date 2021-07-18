BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stock Position Reduced by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 76.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,961 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 31,879 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $59.18 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 9.98 and a current ratio of 9.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.49. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 0.77.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.91 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBIO. UBS Group began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Saturday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BridgeBio Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

