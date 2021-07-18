Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,288 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Barclays were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Barclays by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Barclays by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 21,005 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Barclays by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 13,710 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Barclays by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Barclays alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove raised shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Barclays has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

BCS opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08. The company has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.58. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $10.78.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Barclays had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.