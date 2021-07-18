GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) vs. FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Financial Contrast

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get GrafTech International alerts:

89.7% of GrafTech International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of FuelCell Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of GrafTech International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of FuelCell Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares GrafTech International and FuelCell Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GrafTech International 33.96% -102.08% 28.28% FuelCell Energy -153.45% -30.58% -13.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for GrafTech International and FuelCell Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GrafTech International 0 0 3 0 3.00 FuelCell Energy 2 5 0 0 1.71

GrafTech International currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 57.41%. FuelCell Energy has a consensus price target of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 41.22%. Given GrafTech International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GrafTech International is more favorable than FuelCell Energy.

Risk and Volatility

GrafTech International has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FuelCell Energy has a beta of 4.99, indicating that its stock price is 399% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GrafTech International and FuelCell Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GrafTech International $1.22 billion 2.36 $434.37 million $1.62 6.67 FuelCell Energy $70.87 million 29.81 -$89.11 million ($0.24) -27.29

GrafTech International has higher revenue and earnings than FuelCell Energy. FuelCell Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GrafTech International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GrafTech International beats FuelCell Energy on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes. The company sells its products primarily through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors. GrafTech International Ltd. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Brooklyn Heights, Ohio.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications. It also provides SureSource Capture system that separates and concentrates carbon dioxide from the flue gases of natural gas, biomass, or coal-fired power plants, as well as industrial facilities; and SOFC/SOEC and Energy Storage, a solution for energy storage using solid oxide technology. The company's SureSource power plants generate clean electricity, usable heat, water, and hydrogen. It serves various markets, such as utilities and independent power producers, industrial and process applications, education and health care, data centers and communication, wastewater treatment, government, morcrogrids, and commercial and hospitality. The company primarily operates in the United States, South Korea, England, Germany, and Switzerland. FuelCell Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.