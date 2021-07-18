ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.88% of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LRGE. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 161,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 333.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 21,629 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,548,000.

NASDAQ:LRGE opened at $56.22 on Friday. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $57.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.40.

