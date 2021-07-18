Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $531,000 in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,999 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $2,553,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UFP Industries by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,375,000 after acquiring an additional 75,515 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UFP Industries by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 161,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after acquiring an additional 35,971 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UFP Industries by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 585,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,507,000 after acquiring an additional 264,762 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UFP Industries stock opened at $69.60 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.82 and a 52 week high of $89.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.54.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

In other news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $595,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,498.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 6,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $540,800.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,731 shares of company stock valued at $3,150,058. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UFPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

