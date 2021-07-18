Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires New Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 48,014 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in F.N.B. by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FNB shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

FNB stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. F.N.B. Co. has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $13.82.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.37 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 7.44%. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

