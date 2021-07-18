Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys New Shares in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Power Integrations by 264.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations stock opened at $78.27 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.34 and a 12 month high of $99.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17 and a beta of 0.93.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $173.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 42.62%.

POWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.17.

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $711,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,865 shares in the company, valued at $9,016,319. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.