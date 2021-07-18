Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 60,000 Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $8,594,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $6,062,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $4,896,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $3,517,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $3,379,000.

COOL stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $10.52.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

