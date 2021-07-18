Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 12,005 Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,005 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,753,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 521.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 764,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,962,000 after buying an additional 641,213 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,638,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,976,000 after buying an additional 463,677 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at about $19,519,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at about $16,423,000. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNV stock opened at $42.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.96 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 54.77%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SNV shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.15.

In related news, Director John L. Stallworth purchased 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,643.20. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $66,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,787 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,928.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

