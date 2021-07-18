E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. upgraded E.On from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised E.On from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

E.On stock opened at $12.28 on Thursday. E.On has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.24.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $22.18 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that E.On will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

