Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Sells $2,365,763.12 in Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $2,365,763.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Katrina Lake also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

On Wednesday, July 14th, Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $2,585,292.44.

On Friday, June 18th, Katrina Lake sold 198,876 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $11,858,975.88.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $1,453,828.80.

On Monday, May 17th, Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $1,426,721.66.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total transaction of $1,439,817.60.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $1,485,765.32.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $52.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.68 and a beta of 2.03. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $535.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.40 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Stitch Fix by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Stitch Fix by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 136,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Stitch Fix by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,666,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,571,000 after buying an additional 801,782 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Stitch Fix by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 112,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after buying an additional 29,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter valued at about $785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.