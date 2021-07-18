Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCHGY opened at $36.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1 year low of $22.54 and a 1 year high of $37.66.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.726 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. Coca-Cola HBC’s payout ratio is presently 54.07%.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

