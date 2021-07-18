IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) vs. SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Financial Comparison

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) and SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

IRadimed has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SI-BONE has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

38.1% of IRadimed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of SI-BONE shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.9% of IRadimed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of SI-BONE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares IRadimed and SI-BONE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRadimed 3.06% 1.62% 1.40% SI-BONE -56.06% -31.92% -22.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for IRadimed and SI-BONE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IRadimed 0 0 1 0 3.00 SI-BONE 0 0 5 0 3.00

IRadimed currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential downside of 22.83%. SI-BONE has a consensus price target of $40.67, suggesting a potential upside of 37.99%. Given SI-BONE’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SI-BONE is more favorable than IRadimed.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IRadimed and SI-BONE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRadimed $31.72 million 13.07 $1.37 million $0.11 306.27 SI-BONE $73.39 million 13.17 -$43.70 million ($1.50) -19.65

IRadimed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SI-BONE. SI-BONE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IRadimed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

IRadimed beats SI-BONE on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system. The company also provides non-magnetic IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its products through direct field sales representatives, regional sales directors, clinical support representatives, and independent distributors. IRADIMED CORPORATION was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. SI-BONE, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

