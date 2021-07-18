Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

BOSSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $11.60 target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hugo Boss from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOSSY opened at $12.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.18. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $12.19.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hugo Boss will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Hugo Boss’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.27%.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

