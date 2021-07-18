Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,260 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMS stock opened at $113.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $119.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.40.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $443.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.49 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMS shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

In other news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $709,160.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,125.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $1,395,875.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,067,095.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

